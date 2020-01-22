Mox hopes Lady Bears learn road loss lesson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will hit the road this week and coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is hoping her team has learned a lesson.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will look to rebound from it’s first conference loss of the season.

Last Saturday, the Salukis made a basket at the buzzer upsetting the Lady Bears 70-68.

The loss dropped Missouri State to number 22 in the coaches poll, and out of the Associated Press writers poll.

Coach Mox says it’s a lesson in humility that will come in handy on this upcoming road trip to Indiana State and Evansville.

“Actually, I think that loss was good for us. Because we had some things that were lingering, becoming habitual. Just how we’re approaching games. Our players from a mental standpoint. They just didn’t want to get fully engaged or hyped for teams that didn’t have a big name behind them or non-conference or big conference. Or whatever it is. So it’s been something we’ve struggled with all year. It’s just sometimes it’s hard to learn those lessons when you’re winning,” said Agugua-Hamilton.