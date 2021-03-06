Mount Vernon claims 5th straight district title

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Mount Vernon girls basketball team notched its fifth straight district title with a dominant 84-23 win over Seneca in the Class 1 District 12 championship game.

The Mountaineers were led by Lacy Stokes who posted 30 points.

“I’m not done yet,” Stokes said after the win. “I’m not satisfied with my senior year yet until we get to that top part.”



“Our goal is to come out and set the tone on the defensive end, ” Mt. Vernon Head Coach Grant Berendt said. “I think we had a few things early offensively that helped us get going. In order for us to do it, it takes everyone to play, and we played all eight kids tonight. All eight kids had a huge impact, I think they all scored, so it was a good job by them.”

Mt. Vernon will travel to Ava in the sectional round on March 10 for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.