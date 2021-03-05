Mosley’s double, double leads Bears past Valpo in tourney opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Bears tipped off Arch Madness with a Friday night special.

Dana Ford’s troop rolling into their game with Valparaiso winners of seven of their last eight games.

The winner gets Drake in Saturday’s semifinals.

Earlier this season, the Bears swept their series with Valpo in Indiana.

And Isiaih Mosley was on fire in this game, he starts it off with a long three.

The sophomore from Columbia working inside, goes right, spins left and the layup, 16-4 Bears start.

And then Mosley in front of the Valpo bench with a three pointer, it’s 19-6 Missouri State.

Gaige Prim not being left out, he finishes with his left hand, it’s 21-6.

Mosley was the first half hero, a floater here, Mosley with 16 first half points, and the Bears were up 31-13 at the half.

Second half, Prim with the ten footer in the paint, 33-15.

Prim finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Then the dish inside to prim, who kicks it outside to Keaton Hervey with a three pointer, Bears up by 21 points.

Isiaih Mosley led the Bears with a double, double, 29 points and a dozen rebounds.

And Missouri State wins 66-55.

“I give all the credit to my teammates. They really just told me to keep going every time down the court. My teammates kept me in and kept my head focused after I missed a couple of shots. they just let me know to keep scoring and keep going downhill. give all the credit to my teammates,” said Mosley.