Mosley wins Valley honor for second straight week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Still no word from Missouri State or the Valley on whether or not the Bears will play basketball this weekend.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State’s weekend series with Drake was postponed because of the Bulldogs going into a Covid-19 quarantine.

Missouri State coach Dana Ford said Tuesday on his coaches show that they’ve been calling teams across the country trying to set up a game.

Meanwhile, the Bears super sophomore Isiaih Mosley is the Valley player of the week for a second straight week.

He’s scored 29 points in his last three games.

“I think that we’re fortunate offensively that we have guys who can stretch the floor. We’ve handled the basketball well outside of a couple of careless turnovers. We share the basketball and take high percentage shots. He’s hard to guard because he’s always in attack mode. He has great versatility. He’s a great layup maker. He can make threes. He makes his freethrows. And he’s tough. The court is always spaced with shooters and Gaige Prim is always looking to make the right pass. So it’s a perfect situation for Isiaih,” said Ford.