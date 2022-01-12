Mosley stays hot, Bears tame Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There might not be a better player in the Missouri Valley Conference right now than Isiaih Mosley.

Mosley scored 33 points and led Missouri State to an 81-76 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

It’s the third straight game that Mosley has scored in double-figures for the Bears (12-6, 3-2). He’s also scored more than 20 points for the 10th time this season.

“Oh he gave me a look because he didn’t like that I was in a zone,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “Again, if he can show me he can score 25 in a half. If that’s what does it great. He kind of got in a zone. He’s a tough guard.”

Missouri State built a lead up to nine late in the second half, before a flurry of Saluki (9-6, 2-1) three-pointers brought it to a three point game.

The Bears were tough from the free throw line, though. Missouri State went 19-22 from the stripe, including making the final 18.

Donovan Clay and Gaige Prim were the other two Bears in double-figure scoring.

The Bears are on the road for a conference game at Valpo on Saturday.