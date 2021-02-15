Mosley scores 27, Bears win fifth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have won five straight games for the second time this season.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops swept Bradley to move to 10-5 in the Valley.

That’s good enough for sole possession of third place in the conference.

Sunday, it was Isiaih Mosley taking over the game.

The Braves held him to four points in game one, but Sunday the sophomore heated up.

Mosley scored 27 points, 15 of those points from three to lead Missouri State to a 72-57 win.

Mosley tied a JQH Arena record with his five for five performance from the three point line.

“I give a lot of credit to my teammates, they keep telling me to score the ball, score the ball score the ball. They just want me to score the ball and get back into my rhythm. For me not scoring the ball as much helped me work on other things in my game like seeing my teammates more. Just finding things in my game that I need to get better at. Keeping everybody involved. With me scoring a lot of the buckets, I feel like my teammates don’t get involved a lot. And I want everyone to be involved,” said Mosley.