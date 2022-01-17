Mosley racks in weekly hoops awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Missouri State Bears guard Isiaih Mosley picked up two more awards Monday after his Saturday performance at Valparaiso.

In our Bear Nation report, Mosley is the Lou Henson national player of the week.

A few minutes after that, the Valley named him the conference player of the week.

It’s the second straight week and third overall, that Mosley has been named to the conference honor.

The junior from Rock Bridge High School scored 32 points against Valpo Saturday.

He scored 33 in the game before against Southern Illinois.

Mosley has scored 108 points in the last three games.