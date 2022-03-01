ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri Valley’s post season tournament will tip off Friday at high noon in St. Louis.

Tuesday the conference dished out a number of individual awards including its All-Valley team.

And two Missouri State Bears earned first team All-Valley honors, senior Gaige Prim and junior Isiaih Mosley.

Isaac Haney was named to the All-Freshman team, and Donovan Clay was named to the Valley’s All-Defensive team.

Mosley averaged 20 points and six rebounds a game and leads the Valley in free throw shooting.

Prim averaged 16 points and seven rebounds a game and had ten double, doubles this season.

Before the announcment, Bears coach Dana Ford talked about his two stars.

“Everything we accomplish offensively is because of Prim. You can’t guard him with one player. Or he’s going to score 30 like he did the other night. Isiaih is a tremendous scorer. And can score from many different areas, three pointers, off the catch, off the bounce. He’s just a fantastic scorer and if he’s in a groove he’s pretty fun to watch,” said Ford.

Here’s a look at the Bears who earned Valley honors.

The Valley newcomer of the year is Bradley’s Terry Roberts.

The freshman of the year is Drake’s Tucker Devries.

Defensive MVP is Loyola’s Lucas Williamson.

And the sixth man is Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born.

And Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green is the Larry Bird player of the year.