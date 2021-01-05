Mosley named Valley player of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Isiaih Mosley is quickly establishing himself as not only one of the best Missouri State Men’s Basketball players, but one of the best Missouri Valley Conference Players.

In our Bear Nation report, the Valley is taking notice.

The conference named Mosley as its player of the week Tuesday after his consistent domination over Indiana State.

He put up 23 points on 7-10 shooting in the first Sycamore game Saturday, then set a new career high at 29 points on Sunday including 23 in the second half alone.

He’s the first Bear with five straight 20 point games since 1995 and currently sits as the conference’s leading scorer.

Needless to say, Head Coach Dana Ford is happy to have him.”

“We’re just fortunate to have Mosley,” Ford said after Sunday’s win. “Someone asked me yesterday what’s it like to have Isiaih Mosley? I mean, It’s like holding the lottery ticket in your pocket, right? The winning lottery ticket. I mean the guy, he’s just a scorer. Tonight, it was the free throw line. The ball has got to move more, but anytime we’re stuck we’re going to run something for him.”