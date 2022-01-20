Mosley makes up for lost minutes in second half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens team has moved into second place in the Valley after Wednesday night’s shallacking of Illinois State.

The Bears pulled away in the first half and never looked back winning 88-63.

Dana Ford beat his alma mater and evened up the season series with the Redbirds.

The Bears hot hand Isiaih Mosley sat almost the entire first half with foul trouble.

But that didn’t stop him or the Bears who shot 58 percent from the field.

Mosley scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half and the Bears never trailed in the game and won by 25 points.

Afterwards Mosley said it wasn’t fun sitting on the bench.

“I don’t know, I was just sitting there. I was just hoping to cheer on my teammates. I don’t know I just wanted to get back out there. It’s my teammates that create open shots for me. They’re giving me the ball when I need the ball. Setting good screens for me, this man right here. Setting great screens for me. I just want to be there for my teammates,” said Mosley.