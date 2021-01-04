Mosley leads Bears to sweep of Sycamores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The early leader in scoring in the Valley conference did it again on Sunday afternoon.

Mosley scored a career-high 29 points as Missouri State beat Indiana State 70-66.

It’s his fifth straight game with at least 20 points becoming the first Bear to do so since 1995. Mosley scored 23 of his points in the second half.

Following a wire-to-wire win against the Sycamores on Saturday, Missouri State (6-1, 3-1) found itself in more of a fight on Sunday. Indiana State (3-6, 0-4) led by as many as six points multiple times in the contest and didn’t allow the Bears to reach a double digit lead.

Keaton Hervey scored 11 points, while Gaige Prim added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Three Sycamores scored in double figures, with Randy Miller Jr. leading the way with 17.

Missouri State will travel to Valparaiso for its next series on January 9-10.