Mosley joins Valley’s elite scorers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears took down league leading Loyola Saturday 79-69.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s Bears are the only team in the Valley with six conference wins.

And for the second time in two weeks, Bears junior Isiaih Mosley poured in 40 or more points against a conference opponent.

Mosley scored 43 against Northern Iowa on January eighth.

And then followed it up Saturday with 40 points against Loyola.

It was also Mosley’s fourth game where he scored 30 or more points in that same five game span.

Missouri State has had five games in its history where a Bear has scored 40 or more points.

Now Mosley owns two of those five games.

Isiaih Mosley is only a junior and there are still ten games left in the regular season.

The Mosley show goes to Terre Haute next for a game Tuesday night against Indiana State.

Mosley joins elite company with Valley players who have scored 40 or more twice in a season.

There’s Zay.

How about Larry Bird who did it twice in the 70’s.

Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins.

Wichita State’s Xavier McDonald.

And Creighton’s Beniot Benjamin.