Mosley, Green trade jabs as Panthers outlast Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Missouri Valley Conference player of the year candidates met head-to-head and they played like just that.

Isiaih Mosley and AJ Green lit up the scoreboard, but it was free throws that sunk Missouri State and propelled Northern Iowa to a 85-84 win on Saturday night at JQH Arena.

“Man, it hurts,” Mosley said. “We know we were supposed to win that game. We missed a couple of free throws down the stretch that we know we should make, it hurts. It’s all starting to come together slowly. If we keep working together and staying together then everything will work out.”

Isiaih Mosley scored a career-high 43 points. It’s the third most in a single game for the Bears (11-6, 2-2) and most in their D-I history.

Mosley scored 27 points in the second half, which ties a Missouri State record for points in a single half.

On the other side was AJ Green.

Green led the way with 33 points for Northern Iowa, (7-7, 3-1) scoring 29 of those in the second half.

The Panthers went 9-9 on free throws with under a minute to play, including making all three off a foul while Green was shooting a three-pointer.

Ja’Monta Black and Gaige Prim also added double figure scoring for the Bears.

Missouri State is back on Wednesday as it closes out a two-game homestand with Southern Illinois.