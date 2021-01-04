Mosley flying high for MSU Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference after the first two weeks of the season.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State swept Indiana State over the weekend to improve to 6-1 overall, and 3-1 in the league.

Missouri State cruised to a ten point win in Saturday’s opener against the Sycamores.

But the Bears had a tougher time in Sunday’s second game.

The lead bounced back and forth in the second half, before Missouri State won 70-66.

The star of the weekend, and of the season so far has been sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley.

Mosley scored a career high 29 points Sunday and has put together five straight 20 point or more scoring games.

That hasn’t been done since 1995.

“I’m happy that all my work is finally starting to show. People are starting to recognize all the hard work that I’ve been putting in, all the late nights and early mornings. I give a lot up to coach (Corey Gipson). He spends a lot of time in there with me. Just working me out and making sure I’m polished. And I give a lot of respect to my teammates who are always trying to bring me up,” said Mosley.