Mosley earns more player of the week honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Isiaih Mosley is on a tear unlike we have seen in quite a while, and he is being recognized for it.

Mosley earned his third consecutive MVC player of the week accolades this week, becoming the first to do so since Hersey Hawkins in the late 1980s.

Mosley scored 40 points in the Bears upset win over Loyola on Saturday and 24 in a home win over Illinois State.

He was also named the Lute Olson national player of the week, which doesn’t distinguish major conferences from mid-majors.

Mosley has already earned two Lou Henson player of the week honors, which is awarded to mid-major players only.

As if that wasn’t enough, he was also named the March Madness national player of the week as well.

In a teleconference with the MVC on Monday, Bears head coach Dana Ford said that Mosley has been on a different level since returning from break at the semester.

“I think just his approach to practice, his approach to shootaround and a higher level of focus,” Ford said. “Just a maturity that probably started once he got back from Christmas break. It’s just started to really come to, come to head to be honest. For Zay, it’s just a matter of if he is locked in or not.”

Mosley’s 444 points scored through January 23rd games is the most across all of college basketball.

The Bears are back on the road against Indiana State on Tuesday.