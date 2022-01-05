Mosley buzzer beater three sinks Bradley 71-69

PEORIA, Ill–The Missouri State Bears were on the road Wednesday night in Peoria.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s team was looking for its third straight win.

And their third straight win over Bradley.

It’s been a couple of years since the Bears won at Carver Arena.

And Missouri State was on fire early, Isiaih Mosley with the bullet pass to Ja’Monta Black with the corner three, 6-5 Braves.

Then Black puts the ball on the deck and takes it to the rack, 9-8 Bears.

Later Jaylen Minnett shoots over the Bradley zone, it’s 24-16.

But Bradley would go on a late first half run, it starts with Ville Tahvanainen three, it’s a ten point deficit.

Then Jayson Kent gets the steal and the flush, it’s 41-33 Bears at the break.

Second half, Missouri State rebuilds a lead, Lu’cye Patterson with a deep three, three of his career high 20 points, 53-35.

But back comes Bradley, Terry Roberts their top scorer with his first basket, four point game.

Then the Braves swing it around to Malevy Leons for the three it’s 63-63.

Missouri State answers, Ja’monta Black saves the ball from going out of bounds then drills the three, Bears by one.

Now seconds left down one, Patterson’s shot misses, loose ball, to Mosley, and Isiaih Mosley with the three at the buzzer and Missouri State wins 71-69.