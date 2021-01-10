Mosley, Bears stay hot against Valpo

Valparaiso, IN. — The Missouri State Bears won three games on the road in Valley play all of last season.

They have already matched that total just six games into conference play.

Missouri State beat Valparaiso on Sunday 78-68 to sweep the two-game series.

Isiaih Mosley shook off a slow start, scoring 26 of his 29 points in the second half. Mosley also became the first Bear (8-1, 5-1) in Missouri State’s DI era to score 20 or more points in seven straight games.

Gaige Prim added in 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

Missouri State held a comfortable lead for a majority of the ballgame, with the Crusaders not getting the deficit to six points or less at anytime in the second half.

The Bears have won four straight games, which is the longest streak since February of 2019.

Missouri State was scheduled to play against the undefeated Drake Bulldogs next weekend, but a COVID-19 outbreak has postponed that series. The Valley hasn’t announced a makeup date for that series.