SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The best high school golfers in the state of Missouri have teed it up for the 2023 state championships.

The two-day tournament will take place on five courses around the state of Missouri.

The Class 2 tournament is being held at Rivercut in south Springfield.

Among the local golfers was Springfield Catholic’s Jack Beyklirch, he chips from just off the green on the par-five tenth hole.

He’d make that for par and finish in a six-way tie for 31st.

California’s William Boyd leads the pack.

He made six birdies, including this putt at 15, and two bogey’s en route to a four-under, 68.

Boyd has a two stroke lead on the field.

But the shot of the day comes from Hermann’s Peyton Smith.

He’s tied for second at two under thanks making a kick-in birdie after nearly acing the 15th.

Springfield Catholic is in fifth place in Class 2 behind Summit Christian.

A handful of local individuals lead after day one, including Ash Grove’s Asher Rust who shot a 73 in class one in Columbia.

Monett’s Jaxon Bailey is tied for first in Class 3 after shooting a 73.

And Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan is tied for first after shooting a one under par 69 in Class 4.