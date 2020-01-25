Morrison’s 25 lifts Catholic over Hollister

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Catholic got back to its winning ways against Hollister on Friday night.

Coming off a three point loss to Strafford, the Irish picked up a 66-63 win.

Will Morrison led the Irish (13-6) with 25 points, while Presley David led Hollister with a game-high 30.

For the Tigers (5-12), they are trying to get back to winning games.

Hollister was 5-5 back in December, but a seven-game losing streak, three of which were less than one possession, has the Tigers stuck at five wins.

The Tigers are back on the court in the Conway Invitational.



The Irish regular season play continues against Helias Catholic.