Morning Sports, September 21, 2018 Video

This is week 5 of high school football, as we pass the halfway point of the regular season.

Tonight's 1st & 10 Game of The Week is an emerging class 3 rivalry in the new-look big 8 conference.

Reeds Spring Is A Perfect 4-0, Ranked Seventh In Class 3 Heading Into The Homecoming Game Against Springfield Catholic.

The Irish invade With A 3-1 Record, Just Outside The Top 10.

These teams do not like each other. and For the third straight season, this could be a game with conference championship implications.

"We've been waiting since last year. Going down there for the conference championship game and getting blown out, we've definitely had this one circled on our calendar," says Tyson Riley, a senior at Catholic.

"From two years ago, when we shared the CoC to last year with us winning, it's starting to become a rivalry. It's kind of cool actually. Being in high school and forming the rivalry, it's kind of neat " Seth Stamps, senior.

I'll be at Reeds Spring tonight at 6 and 10 o'clock as the Wolves look for a 5-0 start.