Morning Sports, September 17, 2018 Video

Last week, Patrick Mahomes doubters were left with a little room to hate.

Four touchdown passes, but two of them were simple shuffle passes.

So what does the first year starter do this Sunday? He silences the haters for good in historic fashion.



Six touchdown passes from Mahomes helped lift the Chiefs to their first win in Pittsburgh in 32 years.

His ten touchdowns through two weeks are the most ever by an NFL quarterback.

Oh, and by the way: His birthday is Monday. Not a bad way to spend a birthday weekend.

---------------



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- While a large portion of credit for Missouri State's upset win over Northern Arizona should go to the Bears' defense, you have to look at running back Jason Randall as well.

In our Bear Nation report, the senior running back was easily the brightest spot for the offense.

Randall matched his career-best rushing performance in just one half, carrying the ball thirteen times for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In the end, the senior finished with 181 yards.

That's most by a bear in five seasons as he averaged nine point one yards per carry in the bears dominant 40-8 win over the No. 22 Lumberjacks.

----------------

The St. Louis Cardinals entered Sunday on a four game losing streak and sitting outside the playoff picture, but a win over the Dodgers Sunday night has kept hope alive.

They now trail the second wild card spot by a half game going into a road series at the Braves.

As for the Royals, they were looking to sweep the Twins Sunday.

KC rallied from down 5-2 to tie the game, but couldn't finish the job.

Minnesota wins it in the end, 9-6.