Morning Sports, September 14, 2018

Picture this – you earn your way to the major leagues. You pitch well enough to crack the starting rotation, and you take the ball for the biggest game of the season.

All you’re asked to do is beat the best pitcher this century. Austin Gomber, go get ’em.

The St. Louis Cardinals did rally last night, but the Dodgers hold on to win 9-7.

Here’s where they stand in the National League Wild Card race.

The Cards cling to a 1-game lead for the final playoff spot.

Jack Flaherty will start tonight against Walker Buehler in a battle of talented rookie right-handers.