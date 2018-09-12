Morning Sports, September 12, 2018 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri State Bears face a major test Saturday afternoon when No. 20 Northern Arizona comes to Plaster Stadium.

The Lumberjacks won at FBS UTEP in their season opener, but lost last week to Eastern Washington, a Top 10 FCS program.

Bears coach Dave Steckel reminded his team Eastern Washington is ranked sixth in the country. MSU players said they are excited about the opportunity to play a highly-ranked team prior to kicking off Missouri Valley play. The Bears conference currently has five teams in the Top 25.

"We challenge every team the same," linebacker McNeece Egbim said. "We look at them the same as any other opponent. I have no fear in them or anything. Being competitive is what we preach every day."

NAU is the Bears' first FCS opponent, after opening games against Oklahoma State and Division II Lincoln.

"For me personally, I don't think it really matters who we play. I feel that I prepare the same way regardless if we play Oklahoma State or Lincoln," quarterback Peyton Huslig said. "I feel like that's reciprocated through the team."

In Major League Baseball Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals have three weeks of games left in the regular season.

And they're big time battles against teams fighting to get into the playoffs.

The Cards went into last night's action three and a half games behind the Cubs in the Central.

St. Louis scored two runs in the bottom of the firs and never looked back against the Pirates winning 11-five, Miles Mikolas getting his 15th win of the season.

The Kansas City Royals faced the White Sox tonight and doubled up Chicago 6-3 last night.



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Willard girls volleyball team earned a two-set victory over Glendale Tuesday night.

The defending district champs went on a long scoring run in the opening set, highlighted by a pair of Ashton Wildermuth assists to Daisie Cruse. The Tigers took that set 25-10 then earned the

Glendale's Chloe Satterfield sets up fellow senior Gabby Birmingham at the net for the kill, point Falcons.

Willard goes on a big run in the first set - Daisie Cruse was strong at the net slams this one down.

Then Ashton Wildermuth assists Cruse again, another kill and the defending district champs take it in two sets, 25-10, 25-13.