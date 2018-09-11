Morning Sports, September 11, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Valley football conference named Missouri State's Marquis Prophete as it's offensive lineman of the week.

Prophete graded out at 88 percent on an offensive line that rolled up 507 yards of total yards against Lincoln.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State won it's home opener 52-24 over Lincoln on Thursday.

Now it's back to a regular game week, with the Bears hosting Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

The Bears exploded with 35 unanswered points in the first half against Lincoln to take control of the game.

Northern Arizona is ranked 20th but most likely will be playing with a backup quarterback after their starter got hurt Saturday.

"We're going to find out this week who we are and what we're about. Because I really believe we're an improved football team," Stec said. "I think we're a really good football team right now quiet frankly. I think our secondary is very good. We need to get a pass rush on this guy. If number 10 plays we have to keep him in the pocket. So it's going to help us lead right into the Missouri Valley because it's a tough challenge. For us to do what we want to do we need to come out successful in this game," Dave Steckel added.

---------------

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Josh Dolling played the best game of his college career Monday, scoring each Missouri State goal in a 3-2 overtime win over Santa Clara at Allison South Stadium.

The sophomore from Liverpool scored two flashy goals to give the Bears a halftime lead. Dolling's first was a looping flick over the visiting goalkeeper, and added a second on a half-volley strike from nearly 30 yards out.

MSU allowed the Broncos to tie the game in the 85th minute, and the game went to overtime. Santa Clara missed a penalty kick in the first half of overtime, sending the game into a second extra period.

In double overtime, Dolling found the net once again, providing the final heroics and registering the Bears' first hat trick in 13 years.

Missouri State is unbeaten through five games (3-0-2). The Bears will host UMKC Saturday at 7 p.m. before beginning Missouri Valley competition.

-------------

In the Big Leagues last night, the St Louis Cardinals rallied twice against the Pirates before winning 8-7.

Matt Adams belted a three run eighth inning homer that proved to be the difference.



In Kansas City, an Alcides Escobar sac bunt turned into the game winner. The Royals beat the White Sox 4-3 in ten.