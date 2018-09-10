Morning Sports, September 10, 2018

Professional bullriding’s “Unleash the Beast” season continued on Sunday at JQH Arena with the championship round.



The country’s top bull riders facing off in the final round of the PFI Western.com Invitational.

This weekend has largely been dominated by the bulls, most of the matchups seeing the riders as underdogs.

But in the end, world number one Kaique Pacheco showed why he’s on top of the rankings.

He covered three bulls over the weekend with a 263.75 aggreggate to win the Invitational.

Six events left on the Unleash the Beast schedule before the world finals in Las Vegas.

Next up is the Atlantic City Invitational in New Jersey.

—————-



Can the defense do enough to get wins?

Are there too many skill players on the roster?

How good will patrick mahomes be?

All these Chiefs questions were answered Sunday in Los Angeles with a yes, no and very, very good.

The KC offense and special teams were the stars of the show.

Tyreek Hill had three touchdowns on the day including a 90 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes shared the spotlight as well, going 15 of 27 for 256 yards and four touchddowns as the Chiefs beat the Chargers, 38-28.

——————–



The Cardinals red hot start to the Mike Shildt era has hit a bit of a roadbump.

St. Louis has dropped five of its last seven games, including two straight on walk offs.

Sunday, they got back to winning thanks entirely to the 7th inning with the Redbirds posted all five of their runs on five different plays.

St. Louis gets the win 5-2, to avoid being swept.

Next up, the Cardinals return home to host the Pirates.

That starts a seven game homestand as the Ddodgers come to town later in the week for a four game series.

————-

And after a near perfect game on Saturday, the Royals cooled off Sunday.

Twins getting the win 3-1.

Royals have gone from six straight wins to just one win in their last five games.