Morning Sports Report - Wednesday, July 4, 2018

AURORA, Mo--Aurora state champion pitcher Wyatt Sparks has signed a professional contract with the Texas Rangers.

Sparks had signed to play his college ball at Missouri State, but the Rangers drafted him in the 23rd round last month.

After debating whether to stay or go, Sparks elected to turn pro.

Sparks told the Springfield News-Leader that he wants to start his career early and get his foot in the door.

The Texas Rangers confirmed the signing Tuesday afternoon.

At Aurora, Wyatt Sparks led the Houn' Dawg baseball team to back to back state championships.

He was 19-3 in those two seasons.

Sparks had 143 strikeouts and a 0.93 ERA his senior season.

Missouri State baseball coach Keith Guttin also lost another recruit to the MLB draft when Trey Riley signed with the Braves.

--------------

MIDLAND, Tex--The Springfield Cardinals are gearing up for a big Fourth of July holiday week.

But before returning home Wednesday night, the Cards had to wrap up their Texas road trip Tuesday night in Midland.

Springfield was trying to end the trip with back to back wins.

But Midland would attack early, in the second, Seth Brown takes this deep to right, off the boards out there, a double.

The RockHounds cash it in, Skye Bolt singles to center, Brown scores and it's 1-nothing Midland.

Springfield's Connor Jones in third inning trouble, a bases loaded walk makes it 2-nothing.

Then Jones walks bolt, and the RockHounds are up 3-nothing.

Jones would get out of the inning but the damage was done, Springfield loses to Midland 9-3, and limp home with a 1-5 road trip.

-----------------

In the Major Leagues Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks owned a 4-2 sixth inning lead on St. Louis and would go on to win with that score.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a three run homer for the snakes.

The Kansas City Royals lost to first place Cleveland 6-4. Lucas Duda hit a homer for KC, but the Idians got a grand slam from Yan Gomes to win.

-------------------

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--New Evangel womens basketball coach Megan Leuzinger added another transfer to her Lady Crusaders roster Tuesday.

Evangel announced that guard Lexie Vaught is transfering from Drury to Evangel.

Vaught played two years at Drury started one game and averaged four points and three rebounds a contest.

Vaught's a Crane product and will join fellow Crane alumni Kylee Moore and Shelby Roder at Evangel.

At Crane, Vaught won four straight state championships.