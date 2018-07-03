Morning Sports Report - Tuesday, July 3, 2018 Video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The first Missouri State Bear to be drafted in the NBA in 31 years hit the practice floor.

Alize Johnson and his new Indiana pacer teammates worked out in preparation for the summer league that will tip off Friday.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania native put on the navy blue and yellow jersey of the Pacers and started playing as an official member of the NBA.

Alize's dream has come true, now he wants do what he does best, keep working.

Alize Johnson and his Pacers will play the Rockets and Spurs in the first two summer games this weekend.

"It's a dream come true. I walk in the lockerroom and see my name tag. It's different. I'm really excited for the opportunity and I'm blessed. I look forward to getting after it with the team and seeing what the future holds. I'm just trying to get to know everybody and get our chemistry going before summer league. Find out names and see how people play. So that we can have a successful tournament. It's really good, we were a playoff team last year. We have high expectations, I'm just looking to get into the mix," said Johnson.

MIDLAND, Tex--The Springfield Cardinals continued their Texas road trip Monday night in Midland.

And continued to look for their first win on this Lone Star trip.

Springfield was also looking to snap a six game losing streak.

Bottom of the first, Midland's Tyler Ramirez cranks one out to right center, but Lane Thomas is there to make the sliding catch.

We remain scoreless.

Cards had the defense going but they struggled with the offense, the Hounds Brian Howard strikes out Ramon Urias, one of his nine strikeouts on the night.

Still scoreless in the top of the fourth.

Tommy Edman chops this to right, but Eli White dives for it and tosses to first to make the out.

Springfield trailed 3-nothing in the top of the ninth, but scored six runs in that ninth and snapped the losing streak 6-3.

In the big leagues last night, St. Louis opened a long nine game road trip in Phoenix.

And St. Louis owned a 4-2 sixth inning lead and ended up with the win 6-3.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning, Carlos Martinez got the start.

Kansas City was a home trying to snap a three game losing streak against Cleveland.

The Indians beat Kansas City 9-3. Francisco Lindor with two homers, one of them a grand slam.