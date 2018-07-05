Morning Sports Report - Thursday, July 5, 2018 Video

The Springfield Cardinals are home for three straight fireworks nights beginning with the big 4th of July display.

The team could use a spark - they've begun the second half of the Texas League schedule with just two wins in 12 games.

Great crowd at Hammons Field - fans got a ballgame, a postgame concert and a fireworks show.

In the 3rd inning - Luis Mendez tomahawks a single to right field. Luis Yander La O stumbles to the plate to make it 1-0, Frisco.

Next batter is former Springfield Cardinal Eli Alvarez - terrorizing his old team with a towering fly ball just over the fence... it's a 2-run homer making it 3-0, Roughriders.

To the 8th - Blake Drake singles up the middle. Evan Mendoza scores from second. But the Roughriders take the series opener, 5-2.

Alize Johnson became an NBA draft pick less than two weeks ago, but the former Missouri State star is ready to make his debut in a Pacers uniform.

He and fellow Indiana youngsters head to Vegas this weekend for NBA summer league.

The team tweeted this highlight out from practice - Alize following an offensive rebound with a slam.

Missouri State fans know all about his abilities on the glass and in the open floor.

Now he's ready to introduce the NBA to his skillset and potential.

"We've been getting up and down these last couple days. I've shown that I can pass the ball and rebound at a very high level. That's what I'm trying to show I can do every single day," Johnson says. "I'm just trying to figure out different concepts and where I need to be and figure out the plays so I can start playing my game."

"He has an unbelievable motor. He just has a knack for the ball and it's going to be fun to watch out there in Vegas," says Steve Gansey.

