Morning Sports Report – September 18, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have an extra week to savor Saturday’s 40-8 whipping of Northern Arizona.

In our Bear Nation report, the upset of the 20th ranked team was the signature win so far of the Stec era at Missouri State.

And Dave Steckel’s Bears don’t play again until September 29th.

Tailback Jason Randall rushed for a career high 181 yards and two touchdowns.

And the Bears defense had six takeaways in the game, the most in 11 seasons.

On Bear Up Sunday night Stec talked about the big victory.

“That’s nice and humble but I don’t know if it’s a signature because we have to get ready for another game. It’s always gratifiing to win, exciting to win. Hopefully the players will get focused. It’s their day off. Mondays they always trickle in for video and stuff. Hopefully we’ll if they put it behind them after 24 hours. As far as I’m concerned it’s already past,” said Steckel.

————-

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parkview Boys Soccer survived a scare at New Covenant on Monday as the Vikings rallied to top the Warriors in penalty kicks, 5-4.

Parkview had more chances early, but the Warriors struck first as Dake Winslow slotted a breakaway into the back right corner of the net in the 29th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

That lead would last until halftime, but the Vikings rallied late to tie the game and send it to penalties.

There, Parkview emerged victorious as the outlasted the hosts 5-4.

————

The St Louis Cardinals opened a three game road trip in Dixie last night.

The Cards started play against the first place Atlanta Braves in a tie with the Dodgers for the National League’s second playoff ticket.

The Braves magic number to win the NL East was eight at the start of the night.

And the Cards did their part to delay their party.

The Cardinals broke out the big bats getting home runs from Kolten Wong, Paul Dejong, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina and won 11-6.