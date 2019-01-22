Morning Sports Report - January 22, 2019 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Chiefs kingdom is still in mourning following Sunday night's heartbreaking loss to New England in the AFC championship game.

After falling behind in the first half, the Chiefs rallied late to take the lead, only to fall to Tom Brady in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes led the chiefs to 24 fourth quarter points, but it wasn't enough. New England won 37-31 in overtime.

"You have to take in the hurt. You have have to accept it. It hurts, it's supposed to hurt. You're doing everything you can to get to the Super Bowl and win it. For this opportunity to fall short. It's going to hurt.," said Mahomes.

"He's hurting. He's a competitive kid so he's emotional right now. He'll get through it and grow from this. He knows that. It's just not that easy right at this minute," said Reid.

Switching to basketball. Don't look now, but the Missouri State Lady Bears are on a roll. In our Bear Nation Report, Kellie Harper's Lady Bears are back in first place.

Missouri State swept a two game road swing over the weekend with wins over Bradley and Illinois State. That improved the Lady Bears to 5-0 in the Valley, tied with Drake for first place.

Today the Valley named Danielle Gitzen it's player of the week.

The lone senior averaged 18 points, six rebounds and two and a half steals in the two wins.

Congrats to the Strafford Lady Indians who won their 102nd straight game yesterday in St. Louis against Cardinal Ritter 70-51. They'll shoot for the state record Thursday night at home against Republic.

In Willard last night, the Lady Tigers hosted Hillcrest.

Willard with the half court pass to Josie Sanders who gets the easy two, it's 21-17 Willard.

Hillcrest goes inside as well, to Jimm’esha Davis for the basket, Hornets down by eight.

But Willard would extend the lead, Megan Mahan down the lane for a pair. Willard beats Hillcrest 67-56.

I'm Dan Lucy with your Ozarks First web sports.