Morning Sports Report – January 18, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 35th annual Tournament of Champions is underway at JQH Arena. For more than three decades the best high school talent in the country have showed off their skills in a three day tournament. KOLR10’s Matt Vereen has more on opening night.

We started the day off with possibly the player of the tournament.

Number one 2019 recruit and Memphis commit James Wiseman taking on hometown Parkview. And the Vikings ran into trouble early.

Back-to-back dunks from Wiseman as he finished with 16 in the first half for Memphis East, but Parkview came out of halftime reinvigorated.

The Vikings outscored the mustangs 27-20 in the second half, earning some respect despite falling 55-41.

“It’s super dope at first because it’s always fun to play on the big stage. It’s always fun to play in front of the people. We’re trying to show out for Springfield,” said Parkview Senior Latre Morrison.

Game two featured Sunrise Christian from Kansas and Rainier Beach from Seattle.

Grant Sheffield breaking ankles for Sunrise, and throws it back up to Nfaly Dante. He finishes with a game high 18 as Sunrise Christian tops Rainier 66-45.

Matchup number three saw the second local team in Springfield Catholic facing national number two Mceachern. And they proved that ranking.

Isaac Okoro with an early contender for dunk of the year as they blow past Catholic, 75-42, but the Irish came out smiling even after their first loss.

“It was great. I’ve been going to this tournament every year since I was like seven or eight years old. That’s the thing. We came in here. We’re smiling and everything. It sucks losing. We hate it. We’re all competitive guys, but can’t help but just smile at this because it’s a great thing to be in,” said Catholic Senior Charlie O’Reilly.

Here’s a look at the lineup for the Tournament of Champions semifinal night.

Memphis East will take on Sunrise Christian out of Kansas at eight. The other semifinal features Mceachern from Georgia against Shadow Mountain. That’s at 9:30.

