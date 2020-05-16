More details from autopsy reports on Kobe Bryant, daughter

FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Autopsy reports released Friday, May 15, 2020, show that the pilot who flew Bryant show he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when the helicopter crashed in Southern California in January, killing all nine aboard. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt force trauma. Federal authorities are still investigating the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(FOX) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims died instantly when their helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles, officials said Friday.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the autopsy reports which stated that the nine onboard died as a result of blunt force trauma.

“These injuries are rapidly, if not instantly fatal,” Juan Carrillo, senior deputy medical examiner, wrote in the report.

Bryant, 41, was traveling with 13-year-old Gianna to a youth basketball tournament she was playing in on Jan. 26. Two of her teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — also died on board, along with Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, and Payton’s mother, Sarah Chester. Christina Mauser, the girls’ basketball coach at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, was also killed, as well as the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Zobayan, an experienced pilot who often flew Bryant, was attempting to break through a thick fog when the craft took an abrupt left turn and plunged into the grassy, oak-studded hills below.

The autopsy report confirmed that Zobayan did not have alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not concluded what caused the crash on the outskirts of Los Angeles County but said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76. A final report is not expected for months.