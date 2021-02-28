Montgomery’s shutout helps Bears escape with draw

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Women’s Soccer (1-3-2, 0-0-1) managed to rescue a tie out of its spring home opener Sunday, drawing with Loyola-Chicago by a 0-0 final score.

The Bears were out shot by the Ramblers 19-0, but MSU freshman goalkeeper Katherine Montgomery managed eight saves to keep the game scoreless and earn her side a draw in their first Missouri Valley Conference match.

Missouri State returns to action on Friday, March 5th when the Bears visit Illinois State for a 4:00 pm kickoff.