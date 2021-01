KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)-- Most professional athletes will tell you, "talk is cheap," when it comes to smack-talk before a game. But that hasn't stopped some players from taking shots at each other before we see the Browns visit the Chiefs for a spot in AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been listed as out for Sunday's game, reacted to the Browns' dominating victory over the Steelers in the wild card round tweeting, "This is a video game" and "I never seen anything like this in my life not in the NFL.!"