Monett’s Kaesha George and Ozark athletes show out at state track and field

COLUMBIA, Mo. — This weekend’s state track and field meet had to spread out after a tornado went through Jefferson City.

Classes 3, 4 and 5 all split up between Washington and Columbia.

Over in Washington, one of our Ozarks athletes set a new state record.

Monett’s Kaesha George not only defended her class 4 state championship, the junior broke the state record with a throw of 151 feet, 6 inches!

That mark was actually surpassed in other classes today but it’s a class 4 girls record.

And she broke it on her very last attempt.

George, however, was not alone representing the Ozarks on the podium.

Last year Tassi Bolin became the first Willard Tiger to compete in pole vault at state.

This year she’s a state champion, clearing 11 feet 9 inches.

Ozark’s Liv Lyon is the class 5 winner at 11 feet 3.

Kickapoo senior Kennedy Aurentz is a shot put champion in class 5.

On the boys side, Reagan Ulrich takes a first place medal back to Branson, clearing 16 feet today in Columbia.

