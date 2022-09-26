SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Monday night, Monett taking on Central.

And the Cubs were looking for their fourth win in the last six matches.

Central on the attack early, Boston Hawkins with the shot, but it’s punched away by Samuel Garcia.

Monett would open the scoring later in the first half, Roberto Perez on the break away, and he tucks it into the far corner, 1-0 Cubs.

Monett gets another before the half, the long pass, and Israel Valdez with the head ball, and it goes in, 2-0 Cubs.

Central rallied to force overtime, but Monett wins 3-2 in OT.