Molly Miller named Coach of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury women’s basketball team was in a position to make a run for an NCAA Division II national championship this week.

But the national emergency canceled the tournament.

Today, March 23, the Lady Panthers picked up a number of individual awards.

It starts at the top with head coach Molly Miller.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Miller it’s Coach of the Year.

This the second straight season that Miller has won the Pat Summitt Trophy.

Molly Miller is in her sixth season as the Lady Panthers head coach.

This year’s team was 32-0, 20-0 in GLVC Conference play.

Over her six-year Drury career, Miller is 128-8.

Her Lady Panthers have won more than 30 games in each of the last four seasons.

Seniors Deajah Bernard and Hailey Diestelkamp were also named All-Americans.