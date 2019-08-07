Molina to Springfield, Drillers blank Cards

TULSA, Ok–The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that Yadier Molina will continue his current rehab assignment here in Springfield starting Thursday night when the Cards host Arkansas.

The Cardinals were hoping that he could rejoin the big league club this weekend, but it looks like he’ll be at Hammons Field instead.

Tuesday night Sringfield was in Tlsa continuing their series with the Dillers.

Tulsa’s Leo Crawford was throwing b-b’s he gets Dylan Carlson here swinging here, he struck out the side in the first.​

The Drillers get on the board first, in the first, Drew Avans with a no-doubter, 410 feet out to right, 1-nothing Tulsa.

Springfield flashing the leather, Cristian Santana with the grounder up the middle, but the Cards, Rayder Ascanio gloves, flips and they turn two.

Then Angel Rondon ends the third inning by striking out Avans to end the inning.

But Tulsa goes onto win 10-nothing.