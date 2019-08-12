Molina strikes out three times, Carlson homers twice in 7-3 win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With a return to St. Louis looming, Sunday marked Yadier Molina’s final rehab appearance in Springfield.

Most reports anticipate he’ll be back with the Major League Birds in time for their series in Kansas City this week.

Before that though, he had one final game at Hammons.

Molina was relegated to designated hitter, but allowing him to focus solely on batting did not work much.

He went 0-3 with three strikeouts, closing out his Springfield account going 1-12 with 8 total k’s.

Luckily the rest of the Springfield bats were alive and well Sunday as Dylan Carlson tallied his 20th and 21st home runs on the way to a 7-3 win over visiting Arkansas.