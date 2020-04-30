Molina preparing for final season in STL?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some players just look right in the uniform, the same can be said about Yadier Molina and the Cardinals home whites.

But according to ESPN, the long-time Cardinals catcher said he’s open to playing for another team after his current contract ends after this season. That is if the Cardinals don’t want the veteran.

Going into this season, Molina said that he wants to play two more years, but only with the Cardinals. If St. Louis did not offer a two year extension he would retire.

But after sitting out for two months because of the COVID-19 shutdown, Yadi appears to have changed his mind.

He still wants the two year extension that is first on his list. However, if St Louis doesn’t want to give it, he’ll look to free agency.

Whenever the games are picked up, Molina will be entering his 16th season, all have been in St Louis.

Molina has won nine gold gloves, third most of any catchers in major league history, but is facing a battle against father time. Molina will be 38 years old in July.