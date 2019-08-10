Molina notches first Springfield hit, talks return to Queen City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you like having the St. Louis major leaguers here in town, this has been a great stretch for you.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Matt Carpenter made a visit and now Yadier Molina is here in Springfield all weekend.

The All-Star catcher told us for now he’s here through Sunday night.

Molina is rehabbing his right thumb and is close to a St. Louis return.

He spoke about the progress of his thumb to local media along with his excitement to revisit the Queen City.

“It’s improving,” Molina said of his thumb injury. “I mean like I’ve got no pain. I feel no pain. That’s the good news.”

Yeah, I mean, every time I come here I have a great time,” he added about coming to Springfield. “I love to come here and hit in this ballpark. To play in this ballpark in front of this crowd, it’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. It’s a great feeling, great honor every time they cheer for me even if I strike out three times. It’s just a great honor to be here.”

Molina went hitless on Thursday, but notched a single in the bottom 1st of Friday’s contest.

He finished 1-3 as Springfield fell 8-1 to visiting Arkansas.