Molina 0-4, Cards fall to Travs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Thursday night looking to snap a four game losing streak.

And the big league Cardinals sent some help in the form of catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina is continuing to rehab his right thumb where he’s been suffering from a strained ligament.

The 37-year old has been on the disabled list for a month, and spent last weekend in Memphis.

Thursday night against the Travs, Molina struggled, he struck out on a check swing in his first at bat.

Molina went 0-for-four with three strikeouts.

The Travs got on the board in the top of the fourth, Evan White takes this deep to left, into the bullpen a two run shot it’s 2-nothing Arkansas.

It was 3-nothing in the bottom half when Dylan Carlson swings from his heels, a drive to right, his 19th of the season, it’s 3-1.

And Arkansas goes onto win 6-1.