Mohammed scores 36 in Greenwood victory over Billings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Aminu Mohammed and Greenwood hosting Billings.

Mohammed is one of the nation’s top high school juniors.

He showed why Tuesday night, final seconds of the first quarter, Mohammed with the rebound, goes behind the back, coast to coast and slams it home on the other side.

Blue Jays up 26-12.

Second quarter, Grant Harper with a nice feed to Mohammed who gets the bucket and foul for a 35-21 lead.

And under two minutes to halftime, Nicolas Burri with the long pass to Mohammed who reverse drops it in.

36 points for Aminu the Blue Jays top Billings, 91-70.