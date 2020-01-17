Mohammed, Brookshire shine on day 1 at T of C

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The big stage and top-tier competition didn’t faze two of the best high school basketball players in southwest Missouri.

Anton Brookshire led Kickapoo with 33 points, but the Chiefs fell to Oak Hill Academy 78-63.

“Games like this is really preparing us for what we are really preparing for,” Brookshire said. “Which is to make a run to the final four.”

“All we wanted to do going into the game is compete,” Kickapoo head coach Mitch McHenry said. “We felt like if we played the right way, if we played together, we would be able to compete.”

Kickapoo plays Christ the King on Friday at 4:30.

Aminu Mohammed led the Greenwood Blue Jays with 31 points, but it was also in a losing effort. Paul VI topped the Blue Jays 80-54.

“That was really tough,” Mohammed said about the game. “In the first half, the game was close and we had it. They just took the game from us. We had bad plays, and that’s all I could say. We tried.

Greenwood takes on Greensboro Day on Friday at 6:00pm.