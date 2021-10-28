Moats says Missouri State has not been contacted by C-USA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Conference realignment is the hot topic in college football these days.

And one victim has been Conference USA which is set to lose nine of its 14 current teams to other leagues.

And reports this week say that Conference USA is looking for programs to replace those schools.

And one of the names mentioned is Missouri State.

Missouri State moving up in football is not new, but it’s taken new life with the success of Bears coach Bobby Petrino.

At Thursday’s basketball media day, Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats says you have to keep an eye on the ever changing marketplace.

But nothing is in the works.

“I know there’s stuff out there that mentions us. But we have not communicated with any conference office. And no conference office has communicated with us. Again we’ve said this from very early on. We love the Valley. The Valley is good to us. And we like where we are at. And I’m really excited about where I think the conference is going to go from a basketball perspective,” said Moats.