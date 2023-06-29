ROLLA, Mo–Congrats to Missouri S&T’s Nathan Swadley.
The Willard Tiger product was named the CSC NCAA division two track and field Academic All-American of the year.
Swadley is a shot put thrower who has earned a 4.0 grade point average in mechanical engineering.
Swadley holds the S&T records in indoor and outdoor shot put and the discus.
The grad student earned four All-American honors in his career for his track and field prowess.
This is the seventh time in Missouri S&T’s history that a Miner athlete has won the top Academic All-American award in their respective sport.