ROLLA, Mo–Congrats to Missouri S&T’s Nathan Swadley.

The Willard Tiger product was named the CSC NCAA division two track and field Academic All-American of the year.

Swadley is a shot put thrower who has earned a 4.0 grade point average in mechanical engineering.

Swadley holds the S&T records in indoor and outdoor shot put and the discus.

The grad student earned four All-American honors in his career for his track and field prowess.

This is the seventh time in Missouri S&T’s history that a Miner athlete has won the top Academic All-American award in their respective sport.