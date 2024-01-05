SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will try to even up their conference record when they play at Bradley Saturday afternoon.

The Bears will have to play without their top defender Damien Mayo, Jr. who suffered a concussion in the loss to Northern Iowa.

Mo State will have Chance Moore on the floor, and he’s always willing to dish up a victory.

Chance Moore can fill it up for the Bears.

From the outside.

From the inside.

And from the drive through to the sit down restaurant.

“Chance is the foodie. If you want to go someplace and get some food, you to with Chance. He’s got all the spots in Springfield and other cities honestly,” said Bears guard Damien Mayo, Jr.

“I like char. I like Avanzare, Mexican, I like La Paloma. Hibachi, I like Fuji…I pretty much have a spot for every type of food. I really get it from my mom. She’s a foodie as well. I’ve just been going out to eat since I was young. And when I came here I tried all the new restaurants,” said Bears Guard Chance Moore.

The 6-6 guard from Georgia provides more than meals for the Bears.

He’s also serves up a plateful of offense.

Moore is one of Missouri State’s sharp shooters.

He led the team in three pointers last season with 50, and has 26 a week into the new year.

The junior is averaging 13 points per game.

And he plays even better on the road.

Moore:”I’ve always liked road games. I just like having that chip on my shoulder. I like when the crowd is going against us. It just fires me up. And we have great preparation for our road games.”

Last season Moore came off the bench and earned a spot on the Valley’s All-Bench team.

This season the guard has moved into a starting role for the Bears.

And he’s responded with better defense.

Moore’s averaging nearly six rebounds a game with 11 blocked shots.

“I feel like with my wingspan, I’m kind of long. I have the capacity to alter shots and block shots. I can recover if I get beat at times on the defensive end,” said Moore.

“What I’ve really been impressed with is his defense. He’s trying to get down in a stance, move his feet. He’s really taken a step,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.

But Ford and Bears need his perimeter work.

And Moore will pull the trigger from anywhere on the floor.

“You have to hunt for your shot. You know, running the arc, great spacing, always being low and ready for your shot. My spots I would say I like the wing,” said Moore.

After playing his senior season at high school power McEachern, Moore spent a season at Arkansas.

But he transferred to Missouri State and found a home Springfield.

As for being a foodie, Moore says he’d rather taste then create.

The only cooking he does is on the hardwood.

Moore:”I don’t cook, but I’m working on it.”