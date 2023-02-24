SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State opened the home portion of its baseball season Friday afternoon against Central Arkansas.

Coach Keith Guttin is starting his 41st season in the Bears dugout.

This is the earliest home opener for Missouri State since 2000.

The Bears are 2-and-2 after splitting their season opening road swing.

Top of the first, Jake Eddington strikes out Reed Bowman on a nasty breaking ball.

Home half of the inning, Spencer Nivens takes this deep to left, over the wall, up on the berm, 1-0 Mo State.

Nivens hit for the cycle, first Bears cycle since 1998.

Later in the frame, Zach Stewart smokes this pitch to the fence in right, Cam Cratic and Mason Greer both score, 3-0 Missouri State.

Top of the third, the purple Bears claw back into it, Drew Sturgeon shoots the gap in left center, Noa Argenta and Kade Seldomridge score to make it 3-2.

Bottom of the inning, Izzy Lopez returns the favor, his double to left scores Anthony Socci and Mason Hull.

This one went crazy late, into 14 innings before Missouri State wins on a Nick Rodriguez rbi single 11-10.