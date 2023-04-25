SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State hosted seventh-ranked Arkansas Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

This is the first time in four years that the Razorbacks have been in Springfield.

And Nick Rodriguez gets things started with a lead off homer to right for Missouri State and it’s 1-0 Bears.

It was 2-2 in the third when Taeg Gollert doubles into the right field corner, Mason Hull and Zach Stewart both score on the double, and it’s 4-2.

It was 5-2, still in the third when Anthony Socci takes this deep to left, way over the bullpen a two run bomb, 7-2 Mo State.

And the Bears hang on and beat number seven Arkansas 8-4.