Missouri State tried to salvage a game from their weekend road series with 10th-ranked East Carolina on Sunday, but it didn’t end that way.



Bottom one, Bears off to a bad start. Tyler Tscherter gave up an rbi single to Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Pirates up early, 1-0.



Bottom 4, Tscherter gives up another rbi single. Lane Hoover drives in Justin Wilcoxen. Make it 2-0 East Carolina.



Home half of the 6th, Pirates trying to break it wide open, but Cam Cratic lives for plays like this. He robs Jacob Starling of extra bases. But that’s about the only good thing that happened for Mo-State.



Cuz a couple batters later, disaster strikes. Josh Moylan skies this ball to shallow left. Nick Rodriguez and Dylan Robertson play “I got it. No! You got it.” and no one has it. 2 runs score as East Carolina goes on to win 10-1 to sweep Missouri State.